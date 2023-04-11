Urfi Javed Clarifies Her ‘Bhaad Main Jaaye' Ranbir Kapoor Comment: 'I Never Said This'

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor recently discussed Urfi Javed’s clothes in a talk show. While Ranbir called her fashion choices ‘bad taste,’ Kareena admired the actress’ sartorial choices. Following this, Urfi reacted to the same during an interview and shared that she doesn’t care about Ranbir’s opinion as Bebo has already praised her enough. She also shared with Humans Of Bombay, that she was indeed upset after coming across Ranbir’s comments and said, “Bhaad mein jaaye Ranbir, Kareena ne meri tareef kiya hain, ab toh kya hain, Ranbir ki kya aukat hain. (Kareena has praised me, I don’t need anyone’s validation on anything.)"

Now, Urfi Javed has reacted to a quote shared on social media which read, “He can go to hell- Urfi to Ranbir" and said that she did not mean it literally. She also clarified that she never said that Ranbir Kapoor should ‘go to hell.’ Sharing the screenshot, she wrote, “I never said this. I was only joking ki Ranbir bhaad mein jaaye, Kareena ne tareef kar di ab. I was being sarcastic. Whatever Ranbir said was his point of view. I didn’t find anything malicious in his statement. Sach me bhaade me jaane ko nahi bola maine."

In a separate Instagram story, she clarified her stance further and shared a video of her saying that she said it in a humorous way without any disrespect meant to anyone. Urfi further joked that someday she will either get beaten up for her clothes or what she says.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan, in an interview with Zoom Digital, had earlier said, “I am not as gutsy as Urfi but I feel it’s extremely brave and extremely gutsy. Fashion is all about expression and freedom of speech. I think that the confidence with which she pulls it off, I think she looks really cool and amazing."

She added, “The fact that she does exactly as she wants, that’s what fashion is all about – when you are comfortable in your own skin and do exactly as you, please. I just love the confidence. I am a confident girl so I am all for confidence. I just love her confidence and the way she walks. Hats off."

