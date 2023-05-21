Urfi Javed Gets BRUTALLY Trolled as She Leaves Little To Imagination in Her Butterfly-themed Outfit

Urfi Javed’s sartorial choices have always been ahead of the curve. Time and again, the actress is seen carrying off outfits which are her own creation. Recently, the actress pulled off a shimmery butterfly-themed outfit at an award ceremony in Mumbai. While she made heads turn at the red carpet, netizens brutally trolled her.

A video of the same has gone viral now. Urfi was seen arriving on the red carpet in an all-pink-purple shimmery ensemble. The pant-suit featured butterfly cut-outs. While few of them appreciated her for pulling off another innovative outfit, many called her out too. One of them wrote, “Bohot ache kapdo ke sath joker jesa feel kar ti ." “Red carpet ki jagah kaala plastic bichao iske liye ," read another one.

Urfi has indeed come a long way with her sartorial choices. Recently in an interview with Humans Of Bombay, Urfi opened up about her initial struggling days in the industry and revealed that she had borrowed money to buy and stitch clothes. “I feel it now. Even last year, I didn’t have money. People used to see me dressed up like that, even in front of the media, everything was from money lent from others. Even for Bigg Boss OTT, I had borrowed money to buy and stitch clothes. I borrowed money from so many people and finally I could repay them now."

On the work front, Urfi Javed has appeared in several TV shows including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss OTT. Recently, Urfi Javed appeared as a Mischief Maker in the 14th edition of the reality TV show Splitsvilla. She was also approached for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. However, she has rejected the show.