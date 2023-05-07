Urfi Javed Gets MOBBED By Fans For Selfies, Tells Them 'Paise Nikalo'; Watch Viral Video

Troll her or hate her but you surely cannot ignore her. Yes, you guessed it right, We are talking about none other than Urfi Javed. She is a popular name in the television industry and is known for her creative and DIY fashion choices. And therefore, the actress enjoys a massive fan following too. On Saturday night, Urfi was spotted at the Mumbai airport when she was mobbed by her fans. A video of the same has now gone viral on social media.

In the clip, Urfi can be seen making her way out of the airport as her fans gathered around to take pictures. While the actress poses for all, she then jokingly tells them ‘paise nikalo’. Urfi wore a yellow kurti but ditched a salwar for her look. Needless to say, she looked prettiest as always. Watch the video here:

Urfi Javed often rules headlines due to her sartorial choices. Each time she is spotted in public, her outfit grabs everyone’s attention. Even though Urfi is also trolled on social media a lot, it does not demotivate her from doing what she loves the most - experimenting with her attire. Just a couple of days back, Urfi was snapped flaunting her yet-another bold look. She sported a sheer monokini which had ducks designed on it. She paired it with black trousers and tied her hair into a braid.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Urfi Javed has appeared in several TV shows including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss OTT. Recently, Urfi Javed appeared as a Mischief Maker in the 14th edition of the reality TV show Splitsvilla. She was also approached for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. However, she has rejected the show.

