Urfi Javed Goes Topless As Again But Makes Netizens Wonder If She Is Out of Creative Ideas

Urfi Javed never fails to catch everyone’s attention with her creative and bold choice of outfits. Each time she drops a picture or a video on social media or is even snapped by the paparazzi, her outfit grabs everyone’s attention. However, Urfi’s latest post has left netizens wondering if she is out of creative ideas.

On Saturday, the Bigg Boss OTT fame took to her Instagram handle and dropped a photo in which she ditched her top but wore only pants. The actress, however, covered her modesty with a fake X-ray that had a broken heart emoji edited on it.

Reacting to Urfi’s picture, one of the netizens wrote, “Looks like all creative ideas are exhausted". “How do you think of all this man🙈," another user wrote. Several fans also asked Urfi about her heartbreak. While one of the users asked, “Why is your heart broken, Urfi?" another fan shared, “In this post she finaly said that some one broke her heart (sic)." Check out Urfi Javed’s post here:

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Urfi Javed opened up about her initial struggling days in the industry and revealed that she had borrowed money to buy and stitch clothes. “I feel it now. Even last year, I didn’t have money. People used to see me dressed up like that, even in front of media, everything was from money lent from others. Even for Bigg Boss OTT, I had borrowed money to buy and stitch clothes. I borrowed money from so many people and finally I could repay them now," she told Humans of Bombay.

Advertisement

On the work front, Urfi Javed has appeared in several TV shows including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss OTT. Recently, Urfi Javed appeared as a Mischief Maker in the 14th edition of the reality TV show Splitsvilla. She was also approaced for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. However, she has rejected the show.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here