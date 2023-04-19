Urfi Javed Goes Topless To Cut Strands Of Her Beaded Hair In New Sexy Video, Gets Trolled

Urfi Javed has been drawing the internet’s attention for a while now with her bizarre fashion sense. The actress never fails to create a sensation on social media. She has often been trolled for the same. Well, today also the actress shared a topless video that has grabbed eyeballs.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Urfi is seen, in the clip, wearing purple colour headgear and she is cutting Beaded strands. The pearls are seen falling on the floor while from another hand the actress is seen hiding her modesty. As soon as she shared the video, fans quickly started commenting. The comment section is flooded.

Take a look at the video here:

“Kab tak chalegi ye urfi fashion," a user asked. “Mental ho gai hai yah," added another.

Recently, Urfi was in the news after she claimed to receive threatening calls from Neeraj Pandey’s office. Former Bigg Boss OTT contestant said, “I am extremely sick and I had to come to the police station because again someone called me and started harassing me that they are going to hit me because of my clothes and then they even knew my car number, so, ugh tired." The model captioned the video, “Welcome to my life! Just another day, another harasser. l usually ignores such calls but this time they knew my car number, and first, they called me for a meeting and when I realized that they are a scam they started threatening me, all this when I’m like super sick."

“So someone called me from Neeraj Pandey’s office, saying he’s his assistant and sir wants to meet me-so l just said before meeting he needs to send me all the details of the project and at this, the alleged assistant got really furious that how dare I disrespect Neeraj Pandey. He told me that he knows my car number and everything and I deserve to be beaten to death cause of the kind of clothes I wear. All this because I refused the meeting without proper details," she mentioned.

