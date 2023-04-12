Urfi Javed Had No Money to Buy Clothes for Bigg Boss OTT, Says 'I Borrowed From So Many People'

Urfi Javed rose to fame with her stint in Karan Johar’s Bigg Boss OTT. The actress is now known for her unique and bold sartorial choices but do you know she did not have the money to buy clothes for Bigg Boss? Urfi, who has become an internet sensation now opened up about her initial days in the industry and revealed that she had borrowed money to buy and stitch clothes.

During a recent interview with Humans of Bombay, she revealed, “I feel it now. Even last year, I didn’t have money. People used to see me dressed up like that, even in front of media, everything was from money lent from others. Even for Bigg Boss OTT, I had borrowed money to buy and stitch clothes. I borrowed money from so many people and finally I could repay them now."

Advertisement

In the same interview, the actress also spoke about her father being abusive to her and revealed that she left home when she was 17. She said, “Growing up in Lucknow, I did not understand why I was stopped from dressing a certain way. I was mentally and physically abused; I even tried comitting suicide but in that one moment, I decided to give my life a second chance. I ran away to Delhi. I was just 17. I began taking tuitions to support myself. Later, I started working in a call center. Soon, I decided to go and try my luck in Mumbai. I had no money or place to live so I used to stay at my friends’ houses. I did odd jobs, giving interviews and even gave auditions."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Urfi Javed has appeared in several TV shows including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss OTT. Recently, Urfi Javed appeared as a Mischief Maker in the 14th edition of the reality TV show Splitsvilla. She was also approached for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. However, she rejected the show.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here