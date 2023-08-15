Urfi Javed's Latest Look Has Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav Connection To It; Here's How

Urfi Javed is known for her DIY outfits and bold looks. However, the actress’ Independence Day special attire has left everyone completely impressed. On Tuesday, Urfi took to her Instagram handle and dropped a picture in which she was seen sporting a green salwar-suit. She kept her tresses open, opted for minimal make-up and golden jhumkas. Needless to say, Urfi looked prettiest in the click.

In the caption of her post, Urfi wrote, “Happy Independence Day! There is truly no country like ours! Wouldn’t wanna live anywhere else!" Check out her post here:

However, soon after the picture was shared online, fans reacted to it and recalled how Urfi’s photo has a hidden message for Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav. For the unversed, when Urfi graced Salman Khan’s show earlier this month, she had asked Elvish about the outfit he will design for her. “Main banaunga suit salwar," he had said, adding it will be green in colour. He had also said that Urfi will look good in a salwar suit.

Reacting to Elvish’s wish, Urfi had said, “It is not like I do not like wearing it. I wear it whenever there’s an occasion but I feel very comfortable in my body and I like wearing what I wear." Urfi had then promised Elvish to wear a green suit on Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale.