Urfi Javed Poses With Her Nani, Mother And Sisters, Fans Say, 'Her Family Is So Innocent'

Urfi Javed is known for her weird sartorial choices. Each time the Bigg Boss OTT diva steps out, she makes headlines for her out of the box outfits. The TV actress is often seen getting clicked by paparazzi in her ‘hatke’ outfits and she never fails to impress her fans with her experimental clothing. In addition, Urfi is also a sensational social media star and her posts often end up creating headlines. Maintaining that trajectory, Urfi was recently papped in Mumbai with her mother, her sisters and her grandmother.

Urfi can be seen in a viral paparazzo clip helping her Nani walk down a flight of stairs. Her sisters and mother also tagged along with her for an outing as they all posed together for the shutterbugs. While Urfi opted for a quirky white and red outfit paired with maroon lipstick. Her Nani wore a simple pink suit. As for Urfi’s mother, she wore purple pants and white shirt and her sister donned a beige jacket and black dress. When the cameramen referred to her ‘Nani’ as her mother, Urfi clarified and pointed towards her actual mother.

Netizens were pleasantly surprised to see Urfi’s family. One of them wrote, “Urfi ki mom toh sach mein sweet hai". Another one commented, “Her family is beautiful and sweet". Someone else said, “Aww the mother is all smiles, her daughter is a celebrity!" A fan also stated, “Her family is so innocent!"

Urfi recalled some of her childhood memories at one of the recent Ranveer Allahabadia’s podcasts. She got candid about being a confused soul as she was ‘underconfident, weird, and had no friends’. Urfi also talked about the negative impact of trolling, “Maybe what they say is right- maybe I am not good enough to be a woman, maybe I am a stain on society, maybe I am a bad example for the younger generation. In the language of trolls, as they say it, maybe I am a s**t. I can’t quit and even if I do, what’s happened is always there on the internet. Kya mai itni buri hoon? (Am I so bad?) Maybe no one will accept me, no family will accept me," " she revealed.

The social media sensation also recollected some titbits about her father who was physically abusive to an extent that she would fall unconscious. Urfi stated, “I was not close to my father at all. If one of the parents gets angry and that anger is being taken out on me, that is a different thing."