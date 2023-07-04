Urfi Javed Says 'People Do Not Respect Me', Answers If She Gets Upset Because of Trolls

Urfi Javed needs no introduction. The Bigg Boss OTT fame is known for her fashion choices and has surely created a niche for herself. While Urfi’s bold and DIY outfits are loved by many, a large section of social media users also troll the actress often. In a recent interview, Urfi Javed shared how people do not respect her and therefore want to refrain from working with her.

“I have achieved popularity? Yes. Fame? Yes. Work? No. People don’t respect me. People don’t want to work with me," she told BBC World and then added, “I scream attention. I want attention so I dress like that."

During the interaction, Urfi also addressed trolls and revealed that it upsets her too. “I am human so I get upset. But then me being upset lasts for like 5-10 minutes and then I just tell myself that they are just probably very ugly, you are just too pretty," she said.