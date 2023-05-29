Urfi Javed Says Sambhavna Seth Believes In Women Empowerment; Posts 'She Stood By Me When I Was Nothing...'

Actress and dancer Sambhavna Seth gained fame after her appearance on Bigg Boss 2 in 2008, hosted by Shilpa Shetty. She made a comeback in 2015 with Bigg Boss Halla Bol, a continuation of the eighth season. Currently, she is a popular YouTuber, sharing her daily life vlogs alongside her husband Avinash Dwivedi.

Urfi Javed, who participated in the first season of Bigg Boss OTT in 2021, recently revealed that Sambhavna supported her during a difficult period. Urfi shared a video wherein Sambhavna is seen standing up for Rakhi Sawant in a case involving domestic abuse with her second husband, Adil Khan Durrani. On her Instagram Stories, Urfi showed love for Sambhavna and wrote, “Sambhavna Seth is a true example of a strong woman, she just doesn’t say all this stuff. She truly believes in women empowerment. This lady stood by me when I was nothing, offered me her driver when I was travelling in autos! You’re amazing."

Urfi, who is often trolled for her unique sartorial choices, in a recent interview, admitted that social media trolling impacts her to a large extent. “Maybe what they say is right- maybe I am not good enough to be a woman, maybe I am a stain on society, maybe I am a bad example for the younger generation. In the language of trolls, as they say it, maybe I am a s**t. I can’t quit and even if I do, what’s happened is always there on the internet. Kya mai itni buri hoon? (Am I so bad?) Maybe no one will accept me, no family will accept me," she said during Ranveer Allahabadia’s podcast.

On the work front, Urfi has appeared in several TV shows including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss OTT. She recently appeared as a Mischief Maker in the 14th edition of the reality TV show Splitsvilla.