Urfi Javed SLAMMED For Her 'Vulger' Outfit That Leave Nothing To The Imagination, Watch Video

Urfi Javed never fails to amaze fans with her creative outfits and therefore the Bigg Boss OTT fame is called the DIY expert for a reason. Each time she drops pictures or videos on social media or is snapped by the paparazzi, her sartorial choice grabs everyone’s attention. On Tuesday too, Urfi left everyone stunned as she gave a twist to her black outfit.

In the pictures that the actress shared on her Instagram handle, she can be seen posing in a black outfit. However, it has breasts painted over it. She accessorised her look with simple back earrings and opted for pink heels. In the caption of her pictures, Urfi wrote, “How much is too much". Check out her post here:

However, Urfi’s look has left netizens divided. While some are impressed with the actress’ creativity, others allege that it is ‘insulting for women’. “Creative as usual," one of the comments read. Another user wrote, “A big insult to women, shame on you for being a girl." One of the users also demanded action on Urfi and wrote, “This is too much I don’t know where is police and people of India it’s too much we don’t want to see our Indian society like this I don’t what she want to show to our young generation and small kids."

This is not the first time that Urfi Javed is getting trolled for her outfit. Just a couple of days back, she sported an outfit that had green grass over it. It also left netizens disappointed.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Urfi Javed has appeared in several TV shows including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss OTT. Recently, Urfi Javed appeared as a Mischief Maker in the 14th edition of the reality TV show Splitsvilla. She was also approaced for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. However, she has rejected the show.

