Urfi Javed Sports a See-Through Top And Covers Her Modesty With Gun-Shaped Pasties; See Bold Photos

Urfi Javed’s sartorial choices have always been ahead of the curve. Time and again, the actress is seen carrying off experimental outfits which are her own creation. She makes sure to pull them off with perfection. Quite often the actress has also gone topless and pulled off bold looks with confidence.

On Monday, the Bigg Boss fame was spotted in the city in a transparent top teamed with a black-beaded skirt. However, the actress had gun-shaped pasties covering her breasts. Have a look:

Advertisement

This is not the first time, Urfi has gone topless. The actress had earlier taken to her Instagram handle and dropped a photo in which she ditched her top but wore only pants. The actress, however, covered her modesty with a fake X-ray that had a broken heart emoji edited on it.

Advertisement

Earlier this January too, the actress made several jaws drop and made a remarkable impression as she went topless, and covered her modesty with wings made of feathers. The TV star paired her unconventional top with a skirt with a thigh-high slit and white wedges. With her hair tied in a high pony and her signature nude make-up on, the actress looked glamorous.

Advertisement

Urfi has indeed come a long way with her sartorial choices. Recently in an interview with Humans Of Bombay, Urfi opened up about her initial struggling days in the industry and revealed that she had borrowed money to buy and stitch clothes. “I feel it now. Even last year, I didn’t have money. People used to see me dressed up like that, even in front of media, everything was from money lent from others. Even for Bigg Boss OTT, I had borrowed money to buy and stitch clothes. I borrowed money from so many people and finally I could repay them now."

On the work front, Urfi Javed has appeared in several TV shows including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss OTT. Recently, Urfi Javed appeared as a Mischief Maker in the 14th edition of the reality TV show Splitsvilla. She was also approached for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. However, she has rejected the show.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here