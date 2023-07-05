Urfi Javed Sports Kaftan and Leaves All Shocked, Even Paps Cheer 'Kya Baat Hai!'

Urfi Javed is known for her sartorial choices. Each time she is spotted in public, her outfit grabs everyone’s attention. While Urfi is known for her bold avatars, on Wednesday, she left everyone stunned as she stepped out in a blue kaftan.

In a video that surfaced online, Urfi Javed was seen stepping out of a car. She looked prettiest as she posed for the paparazzi in a blue kaftan. She accessorised her look with golden jhumkas and kept her makeup minimal. In the viral video, even paparazzi can be heard cheering for Urfi as they say, ‘kya baat hai’. Watch it here:

Advertisement

Reacting to Urfi’s look, one of the users wrote, “Urfi in normal clothes". Another user dropped a hilarious comment and wrote, “Family function me ja rhi hogi". “Looking sweet Urfi. Keep it up dear," a third comment read. Another user shared, “Full dress m kitni pyari lag rhe hai".

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Urfi shared how people do not respect her and therefore want to refrain from working with her. “I have achieved popularity? Yes. Fame? Yes. Work? No. People don’t respect me. People don’t want to work with me," she told BBC World and then added, “I scream attention. I want attention so I dress like that."