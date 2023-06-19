Urfi Javed Stuns All With Her 'Bomb' Outfit Made Up of Bag, Fans Laud Her Creativity

Urfi Javed’s sartorial choices have always been ahead of the curve. Time and again, the actress is seen carrying off outfits which are her own creation. Recently, she pulled off another unique attire, which she made out of a bag. Sharing a glimpse of the same, she wrote, “I made a dress from a bag !! This outfit is so so bomb! I can’t at times ! Can’t wait to wear this at some partyyyyy!"

Urfi looked all things stunning in the attire. Finding the perfect balance between elegance and charm, she posed with perfection. The video went viral in no time. Fans, well-wishers and many celebs gushed over her look. Class actress Ayesha Kanga shared, “Fire". Another one commented, “This is innovative..keep it up.." “Is quite cool actually," read another one. Another one wrote, “Wow what a creative girl…. 😍."

Have a look at the video: