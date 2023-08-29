Urfi Javed's Toy Car Belt Is Cutest of All, Proves She Is Called DIY Expert For a Reason

Urfi Javed has once again proved that she is called the DIY expert for a reason. From wearing an outfit made from iron chains to telephone wires; she has done it all. On Tuesday, the Bigg Boss OTT fame was snapped by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport when her toy car belt caught everyone’s attention.

In a video that has now surfaced on social media, Urfi Javed can be seen sporting a black and white printed skirt and top. She also added a belt made up of toy cars to her look and left everyone in complete awe. Reacting to her look, one of the fans wrote, “kamar pe toys baandh ke aayi hai yeh". Another user commented, “Creativity next level". Check out the video here:

This is not the first time Urfi Javed has made an outfit from toys. Earlier this year, she was snapped wearing a colourful jacket made up of tiny soft toys. It was udoubtedly one of her most adorable outfit till date. Back then, even Neha Dhupia commented on Urfi’s post, “The cutest thing ever!!!" and expressed that even she wants this jacket.