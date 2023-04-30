Trends :Shiv ThakareRam CharanUrfi JavedK-POPGuardians Of The Galaxy
Urfi Javed's Yet Another Bold Outfit Leaves Netizens Divided; Yay or Nay?

Urfi Javed turns an old saree into a bold outfit for her latest photoshoot. Check out the pictures here.

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: April 30, 2023, 13:37 IST

Mumbai, India

Urfi Javed rose to fame after she participated in Bigg Boss OTT. (Photo: Instagram)
Urfi Javed is known for her sartorial choices. Each time the Bigg Boss OTT fame is spotted in public, her outfit grabs everyone’s attention. On Sunday morning too, Urfi took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures in a yet-another bold outfit.

In these latest pictures, Urfi can be seen posing in a backless pink outfit with floral prints on it. She tied her hair into a bun and also attached a small bag to it. The actress sported pink earrings and opted for pink shade makeup. In the caption of her post, Urfi revealed that she made this outfit from an old saree. Check out Urfi Javed’s pictures here:

However, Urfi’s look has left netizens divided. While some are praising the actress for her creativity, others as questioning the same. “I love this outfit," one of the fans wrote. “You are LOVE uorfi!" another fan commented. “Nhi chahiye ese tips," one of the users shared, while another wrote, “What the heck is this now ."

Urfi Javed often rules headlines due to her bold looks. Earlier this week, Urfi alleged that she was denied entry at a restaurant because of her outfit. “WTF! Is this really 21st century Mumbai?!?! I was denied entry at a restaurant today," she wrote on her Instagram stories and added, “It’s okay if you don’t agree with my fashion choices. It’s NOT to treat me differently for it. And if you are, admit it! Don’t give some lame excuses. Pissed off! Please look into it. @zomato #mumbai."

On the work front, Urfi Javed has appeared in several TV shows including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss OTT. Recently, Urfi Javed appeared as a Mischief Maker in the 14th edition of the reality TV show Splitsvilla. She was also approached for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. However, she has rejected the show.

first published: April 30, 2023, 13:37 IST
