Urfi Javed's 'Jail' Look Makes Netizens Go ROFL, User Says 'Good Idea For Police Protection’

Urfi Javed is breaking the internet and how. Once again, the actress pulled off a risqué outfit consisting of a black grill-like protector which she teamed with black joggers. She walked boldly with confidence and utmost perfection. The video went viral in no time. Fans flooded the comments section. While some of them hailed her for her creativity, many were amused by her style.

One of them wrote, “Its actually a Good idea for police protection ek haath free rahega police ka ..during riots 👏." Another one wrote, “O bap re😂😂😂😂.. . Socha hoga khi sach me na koi chappal mar de.. To suraksha sath lekar chlti hu… 😂😂." “Bhai sahab alag hi level ka confidence hai bandi ka😮," read another one. In fact, even in the video, Urfi was heard saying, “Mai apni jail apne saath leke chalri hoon." She donned one of her brightest smiles.

Advertisement

Urfi has indeed come a long way with her sartorial choices. Recently in an interview with Humans Of Bombay, Urfi opened up about her initial struggling days in the industry and revealed that she had borrowed money to buy and stitch clothes. “I feel it now. Even last year, I didn’t have money. People used to see me dressed up like that, even in front of media, everything was from money lent from others. Even for Bigg Boss OTT, I had borrowed money to buy and stitch clothes. I borrowed money from so many people and finally I could repay them now."

On the work front, Urfi Javed has appeared in several TV shows including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss OTT. Recently, Urfi Javed appeared as a Mischief Maker in the 14th edition of the reality TV show Splitsvilla. She was also approached for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. However, she has rejected the show.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here