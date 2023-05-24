Vaibhavi Upadhyaya's Car Was Hit By Truck, She Wasn't Wearing Seatbelt; Here's What Happened

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actress Vaibhavi Upadhayay passed away on Monday in a car accident in Himachal Pradesh. Her last rites were held on Wednesday in Mumbai which were attended by several of her friends and industry colleagues including JD Majethia.

Following the funeral, Majethia spoke to the paparazzo Viral Bhayani and revealed what exactly happened with Vaibhavi’s car. He shared that the car was hit by a truck following which it fell in the valley. He also claimed that Vaibhavi was not wearing a seatbelt due to which she sustained serious injuries.

“She was in Himachal with her fiance. They were to marry in December. Their car was at a turn and the road was quite narrow. They stopped to let a truck pass. As the truck was passing them, it nudged the car and it slid into the valley. It toppled and she was not wearing a seatbelt," he said. Watch the video here:

Earlier, Vaibhavi’s friend and actress Akangsha Rawat also told The Times of India, “There are reports that they were speeding and the car lost control, but it is not true. A truck hit them from the side while turning and that caused the car to slip into the valley."

In another interview, JD Majethia expressed grief on Vaibhavi’s sudden demise. “Vaibhavi’s excellent acting abilities cannot be forgotten. I am still hoping that I got the wrong news last night and this was a bad dream. Why is destiny so cruel?" he told E-Times.

Meanwhile, Vaibhavi Upadhayay’s last rites were also attended by Deepak Pareek, who is currently seen in Wagle Ki Duniya. Gautam Rode was also seen teary-eyed at the funeral. Sumeet Raghavan and Deven Bhojani also paid their last respects to the actress.

Apart from the TV show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Vaibhavi Upadhyay appeared in Kya Qasoor Hai Amla Ka, digital series Please Find Attached, and also in the movie Chhapaak. The actor was fairly renowned in the Gujarati theatre circuit.