Vaibhavi Upadhyaya’s Fiance Pens Emotional Note After Her Death, Says 'If Only I Could...'

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya’s fiance Jay Gandhi remembered days after the television actress’s sudden death. Last week, the news of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai star’s death shook the country. Vaibhavi died following a fatal car accident on May 23 at the age of 32. The accident took place in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh. Taking to Instagram, Jay shared a happy photo of the couple and penned a moving note, calling her his ‘love.’

“UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN… Those special memories of you will always bring a smile if only I could have you back for just a little while, then we could sit and talk again just like we used to do. You always meant so very much and always will do too. The fact that you are no longer here will always cause me pain, but you are forever in my heart UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN… R I P my love," he wrote.

The comments section was filled with heartfelt messages for Jay. “My Favorite couple," a fan wrote. “I can’t understand how much pain you are going through. Only pray for you be strong," another added. “Stay strong bro i know that it can’t get you easily but you have to," a third user wrote.

Last week, Jay had shared the first post following her death and wrote, “I only miss you every minute of everyday. You will never truly be gone, I will hold you safe in my heart forever. Gone too soon😭 RIP my Gundi, I love you." The late actress was set to get married to her fiance Jay Gandhi in the month of December this year.

As per police, the actress tried to get out of the vehicle and suffered a fatal injury to her head. She was rushed to a nearby medical center but she was pronounced dead. “Vaibhavi tried to get out of the vehicle through the window and sustained a head injury which proved fatal. She was rushed to civil hospital Banjar where the doctors declared her dead," SP Kullu Sakshi Verma told PTI.