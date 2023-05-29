Vaibhavi Upadhyaya's Fiance Pens Heartbreaking Note: 'You Will Never Truly Be Gone'

The television industry is still reeling from the news of actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya’s death. The Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai fame died in a car accident at the age of 32 on Tuesday, May 23. The accident took place in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh. The late actress was set to get married to her fiance Jay Gandhi in the month of December this year. Now, a few days after her death, Jay has mourned the big loss on social media. He penned a heartbreaking note for Vaibhavi alongside her photograph in an emotional post.

“I only miss you every minute of every day. You will never truly be gone, I will hold you safe in my heart forever. Gone too soon. RIP my Gundi, I love you," he expressed. The photograph captures a happy memory of the couple, where Vaibhavi with an infectious smile on her face, hugs and keeps Jay Gandhi close. Take a look at it here:

Advertisement

The funeral rites of Vaibhavi Upadhyaya were conducted a day after her death in Mumbai. Meanwhile, a prayer meeting was arranged for family members and close friends on Saturday evening between 4 pm to 7 pm. According to news agency PTI, the actress was killed after her SUV fell into a narrow valley near Sidhwan in the Banjar locality of Kullu.

As per police, the actress tried to get out of the vehicle and suffered a fatal injury to her head. She was rushed to a nearby medical center but she was pronounced dead. “Vaibhavi tried to get out of the vehicle through the window and sustained a head injury which proved fatal. She was rushed to civil hospital Banjar where the doctors declared her dead," SP Kullu Sakshi Verma told PTI.

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya became a household name after essaying the role of Jasmine in the hit comedy Indian show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. She is recognised for her work in Kya Qasoor Hai Amla and in the digital series Please Find Attached. The actress, who has established her name in the Gujarati theatre circuit as well, was also seen playing a pivotal role in Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak.