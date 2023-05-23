Varun Sood Calls Splitsvilla Fame Aditya Singh Rajput's Death 'Unfortunate,' Says 'I Wish...' | Exclusive

Varun Sood has reacted to former Splitsvilla co-contestant Aditya Singh Rajput’s sudden demise. In an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha, Varun revealed that he got to know about Aditya’s death through social media.

“I saw it on Instagram. I wasn’t in touch with anyone post the show but it is very unfortunate that it happened. I wish strength to the entire family," Varun told us.

Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on May 22. A friend discovered Aditya Singh Rajput in an unconscious state in his bathroom and rushed him to a hospital, where the actor was declared dead on arrival.

While some unverified reports claimed Aditya died due to alleged drug overdose, Varun refused to talk about the same and said, “I don’t know what’s the cause of the death but someone I have known passed away. It is obviously really sad."

Advertisement

On Monday evening, Varun took to Twitter to mourn Aditya’s demise. “Just heard the news about Aditya Singh Rajput. It really shook me. I know I’m not in touch with anyone from MTV days except a few… but I hope everyone is keeping safe and healthy," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Aditya’s postmortem has been done and his last rites will be held later today. Aditya, who hailed from Delhi, started his career as a model. He was a part of films such as Krantiveer and Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara. However, he rose to fame after he participated in the 9th season of MTV Splitsvilla. Besides this, Aditya was also a part of TV projects like Love, Ashiqui, Code Red, Aawaz Season 9, and Bad Boy Season 4 among others.