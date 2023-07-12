Varun Sood Reveals His Relationship Status Amid Bigg Boss 10 Fame Nitibha Kaul Dating Rumours

Varun Sood has finally revealed his relationship status. Recently, the actor took to twitter and clarified that he is single. The clarification comes at a time when Varun Sood’s latest Instagram post left everyone wondering if he was dating Bigg Boss 10 fame Nitibha Kaul.

Recently, Varun took to his Instagram handle and dropped a romantic video featuring Nitibha too. In the clip, the two were seen grooving to Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani song Tum Kya Mile. While Varun did not mention anything in the caption, Nitibha took to the comment section and wrote, “Tum kya miley" along with a red heart emoji.

The post left everyone wondering if Varun and Nitibha were dating. Reacting to the video, one of the fans had written, “The crossover we didn’t know we needed!!" Another user shared, “The rumours were indeed true.. Awesome.!!" Watch the video here: