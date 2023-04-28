Varun Sood's Sneaker Game Is Stronger Than Yours; Check Out His Impressive Collection

Varun Sood’s recent Instagram entry is making sneakerheads green with jealousy. The actor, who has recently shifted to a new house in Mumbai, shared a glimpse of his sneaker closet on social media. The photo shows Varun sitting on a chair against the walls of sneakers (quite literally). The actor has aesthetically stacked boxes of sneakers against two walls in his room. One is covered with a shoe cabinet, while the other has boxes from various brands kept against it. His shoe collection ranges from Nike and Jordans to Ambush and many more. Varun also revealed that the photo doesn’t even sum up his entire collection. He emphasized that despite the impressive display, “these are not all of them."

Check out the picture below:

Varun Sood also recently shared a video that shows him playing the electric guitar. However, in the clip, his fans couldn’t help but notice the sneaker walls in the background. It is quite evident, TBH. The actor, referring to his guitar, captioned the video, “Got this repaired today." Take a look:

Varun Sood featured in headlines a few months ago when his ex-girlfriend, actress Divya Agarwal, got engaged. Varun and Divya had appeared on the reality shows Roadies: Real Heroes and MTV Ace of Space, where they fell in love. Varun had even proposed to Divya during the MTV show. However, after dating for almost four years, the couple announced their breakup in March last year. In December, Divya announced her engagement to Apurva Padgaonkar, and Varun reacted to it by posting a calm emoji on Twitter. His tweet generated a massive response from fans and followers.

Varun Sood rose to prominence after participating in the 12th season of MTV Roadies in 2015. Following his appearance on the show, he went on to star in a number of other MTV television programs such as Splitsvilla, Campus Diaries, Troll Police, and Ace of Space.

In 2019, he also appeared in Ekta Kapoor’s web series Ragini MMS Returns 2. Varun made his Bollywood debut with Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan’s film JugJugg Jeeyo. He will next star in the TV series Call Me Bae. The series also stars Ananya Panday, Varun Dhawan, and Neelam Kothari, among many others.

