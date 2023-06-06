Vatsal Sheth Calls Tejasswi Prakash 'Talented' As He Confirms Comeback On TV With Naagin 6

Vatsal Sheth has finally confirmed that he is making a comeback on television after three years with Ektaa Kapoor’s Naagin 6. He will be seen sharing the screen with Tejasswi Prakash. While confirming his comeback on television, Vatsal heaped praises on Tejasswi and called her ‘talented’. He also mentioned that he is ‘excited’ and ‘honoured’ to be a part of Naagin 6.

“I’m excited about stepping into the mystical world of Naagin 6, marking my first venture into the supernatural genre on television. Working with Balaji and Ekta Kapoor ma’am has always been a dream, and I’m thrilled about finally collaborating with them. Being part of the biggest show on television is surreal, and I’m honoured to contribute to its legacy," Vatsal said.

“I’m looking forward to teaming up with the talented Tejasswi Prakash. Naagin’s themes of love, mystery, revenge, and destiny have resonated with viewers, and I’m eager to bring authenticity and depth to my character. It’s a challenging and rewarding opportunity, and I can’t wait to create an enthralling experience for the audience with the show’s amazing team," the actor added.