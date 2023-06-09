Video: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary And Ankit Gupta Win Hearts With Their Adorable Chemistry

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta, the popular personalities from Bigg Boss 16, have taken center stage and won the hearts of fans with their charming bond. Despite being labelled as “just friends" their undeniable connection has garnered a dedicated following. Recently, the duo made an appearance at the International Iconic Awards 2023, and their camaraderie was truly heartwarming. A viral video circulating on the internet captured the adorable moment when Priyanka helped Ankit put on a formal coat in public, leaving fans ecstatic.

Priyanka and Ankit, the dynamic duo, added another feather to their caps as they took home the prestigious Best Jodi award at the recent show.

Watch the video here:

As soon as the video surfaced on social media, fans couldn’t stop resisting from showering love on the duo. The Internet users flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons. A user commented, “This moment gonna live in my heart forever," while another wrote, “So cute these two are. Full husband-wife vibes Priyankit." “Couple Goals they are," a social media user wrote.

In a similar video, Priyanka and Ankit were seen strolling hand-in-hand, further fueling excitement among their admirers.