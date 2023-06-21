Vivek Dahiya Recalls Being Told He Is 'Too TV' While Auditioning For a Bollywood Film

Vivek Dahiya has officially made his Bollywood debut with the movie Chal Zindagi. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor, who was last seen with his actress-wife Divyanka Tripathi in Nach Baliye 9, has made a comeback after 4 long years. However, in a recent interview Vivek shared that even though he was ready for Bollywood long back, he faced the harsh reality of being a television actor when he started giving auditions.

“I kept working in TV for around 3 years and then did a reality show, Nach Baliye, with my wife Divyanka. After that, I thought I am ready for the bigger screen. Prior to that, I didn’t think I have the capability of carrying a film on my shoulder. Why would people come to watch Vivek Dahiya? Who is he? But after 3-4 years of making a name I thought I am ready. But when I was ready, I realised I am tagged as a ‘TV actor’," Vivek told Sidharth Kannan in one of his recent podcasts.

The actor further revealed that every time he auditioned or met producers, he was told, “You have potential, but you have done TV; you shouldn’t have done that." Not just this, but Dahiya also recalled how he was asked to sit at home for 3 to 4 years and keep auditioning. “I would get shortlisted and in the last rounds, somebody from the studio or producer or director would feel, ‘He is too TV’," he added.