Was Kapil Sharma Unprofessional During His Seattle Show? Find Out

Kapil Sharma and his team’s latest tour in the United States has been an absolute delight for audiences. Their live shows have received a warm and enthusiastic reception at every stop, making the tour a resounding success. Throughout the trip, Kapil has been actively sharing glimpses of their entertaining journey on social media, much to the delight of his fans. Recently, he treated his followers to a short clip showcasing the highlights of their dazzling performance in Seattle.

In the recent Instagram reel shared by Kapil Sharma, the comedian showcases some behind-the-scenes moments from his successful shows during the US tour. In a playful manner, Kapil humorously comments on the “unprofessional" behaviour of artists rehearsing in the car on their way to the venues. However, despite their informal rehearsal style, their shows have been met with tremendous success. The reel then transitions to Kapil on stage, engaging with the enthusiastic audience. He not only delivers his trademark jokes but also showcases his musical talent by singing the popular Bollywood song Kajra Mohabbat Wala and fulfilling a request to sing one of Sidhu Moosewala’s songs.

He joked about the dilemma of a man who overspends on his honeymoon. Kapil also mentioned that he was quite influenced by Americans’ love for their pet dogs and sarcastically asked one of his teammates if they should shift.

Fans and many of Kapil’s industry colleagues were left amazed by the reel. Archana Puran Singh commented, “Wow. So Much love, Mindblowing!" Actress Mahhi Vij reacted and wrote, “Woohoo bhai ka jalwa." Comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi also responded with several heart emoticons.