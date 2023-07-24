Was Siddharth Nigam's Talent ‘Not Well Utilised’ In Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan?

Siddharth Nigam made his Bollywood debut this year with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, alongside Salman Khan. Not only Siddharth, but the film introduced a number of new faces to the industry, like Palak Tiwari and Shehnaaz Gill. But, Siddharth’s brother Abhishek Nigam is of the opinion that the movie did not explore the actor’s capabilities to the fullest and hopes that moving forward, the industry will give Siddharth good projects to show his talent.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, the host asked Abhishek Nigam if he felt Siddharth did not get his due in the debut film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Abhishek agreed with him and said, “Siddharth was not well utilised, but again, there are a lot of things you can’t control, he will get his fair chance." He added that when the right opportunity comes along, Siddharth will shine through his acting skills, and people will only have compliments for the actor. Further, Abhishek said that they are “manifesting" this breakthrough opportunity, that would showcase his talent properly on the big screen. In his debut film, Siddharth played the role of Love, one of Salman Khan’s three brothers.