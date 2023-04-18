'Was Sidelined': When Raghu Ram Revealed The Reason For Roadies Exit

The hit reality TV show MTV Roadies, which was started by Raghu Ram as one of the executive producers, has seen a lot of changes since its inception in 2003. The show was created by Raghu Ram, his twin brother Rajiv Lakshman, and RJ Amit. Raghu had been a part of the show for six seasons, which gave him a lot of popularity and fame. However, he called it quits in 2009, making his fans wonder about the reason for his exit.

Earlier, after quitting the show, Raghu said that everything was good with the channel and it was his own decision to leave the show. However, in 2013, Raghu wrote his autobiography, titled Rearview: My Roadies Journey. In the book, he revealed that he had some differences with an MTV executive who wouldn’t allow him to work with another channel, even though it would not have impacted the work that was being done on the show.

Raghu revealed that he was never paid for appearing on Roadies. He was just paid as an employee. He felt that he had equity that he wanted to monetise. He also said that the shooting of MTV Roadies was only done on the weekends, so working during the weekdays would have not hampered the situation with MTV. He revealed that the executive heard his whole situation and later refused to allow him.

Raghu resigned but his resignation was not accepted. He was later offered a new contract under which he was not allowed to work anywhere else. After some contemplation, he accepted the offer, but he revealed that he was purposely sidelined. There were decisions taken without his input, and that’s when he decided to finally quit the show.

Currently, the show is in its 19th season and is hosted by Sonu Sood. This season, the makers have introduced Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati as the mentors of the show. Presently, auditions for the show are going on in different cities.

