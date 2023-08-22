Watch: Rupali Ganguly's Fans Turn Out In Large Number To Catch A Glimpse Of Anupama

Rupali Ganguly has won a million hearts with her impeccable performance in the widely-watched television reality show Anupamaa. Viewers have resonated with her character in the serial, which portrays the journey of an oppressed housewife to becoming a strong, independent woman. The actress has been showered with multiple plaudits for her stint on the show, earning a dedicated fan base and taking Anupama aka Rupali Ganguly to instant stardom. Not long ago, Rupali visited Ahmedabad for an event where she received a warm welcome from her admirers.

Rupali Ganguly experienced a heartwarming display of affection from her fans during her recent trip to Ahmedabad for an event. Thousands of fans gathered at the venue to catch a glimpse of their beloved star. A streak of photos and videos at the Ahmendabad event was tweeted on August 18. The video captured Rupali, decked up in traditional wear featuring a stunning heavy red saree adorned with intricate details. She accentuated the look with traditional accessories, including jhumkas, a mangalsutra, a bindi, and rings. Rupali let her curly tresses open. She was seen having a short interaction with the crowd. She sported a smile and waved at them.

In another photo, Rupali Ganguly was seen folding her hands and seeking blessings from portraits of Gods. Among the strings of snaps, a particular group photo, featuring Rupali presumably indicated that the actress might have attended a jewellery showroom, the name of which was emblazoned on the wall in big, bold, and golden letters. Rupali posed with the others in the frame, holding a bouquet of flowers in her hands.

“The crowd, the craze, the energy. And that’s the aura carried out by our one and only Rupali Ganguly. She is looking so divine and royal," read the tweet.

The Twitter population was quick to drop their reactions in the comments, sharing their love towards Rupali Ganguly. “If this is not stardom and craze, then I don’t know what is. And the way Rupali Ganguly meets and greets everyone with Humbleness is heartwarming… the love coming her way," wrote one user. “Graceful and poised, her beauty shines from within," noted another.