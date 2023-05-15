Watch: Sumbul Touqeer Khan's Surprise For Shiv Thakare Ahead Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Actors Shiv Thakare and Sumbul Touqeer Khan, who developed a strong relationship during their time on Bigg Boss 13, have successfully maintained their friendship even after the show. The two are often seen showing appreciation for each other publicly. Recently, Shiv Thakare travelled to South Africa to film Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, which is being hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Before Shiv’s departure to shoot for the show, Sumbul organised a special surprise for him

Sumbul posted a video on Instagram showing her blindfolding Shiv. She takes him to a room specially decorated for him. Shiv was awestruck upon seeing the decorations and proceeded to inspect everything carefully. Sumbul even presented him with a lovely cake. Before leaving for Khatron Ke Khiladi, Shiv sought blessings from his elders. Sumbul shared the video on Instagram, accompanied by the caption, “Quite late to post this & Once again…. good luck bro!" Shiv appeared dapper in a pastel suit while Sumbul looked charming in a yellow dress.

Sumbul is being praised by Shiv’s admirers for her kind action towards their beloved celebrity. Their friendship is receiving compliments from the public.

Watch the adorable video below:

During their stay in Bigg Boss 16, Shiv and Sumbul were part of the same group called Mandali. Sumbul referred to Shiv as her brother and supported each other on the show.

Shiv Thakare is set to showcase his bravery by performing daring stunts in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. He will be joined by other participants such as Arjit Taneja, Daisy Shah, Sheezan Khan, Archana Gautam, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjum Fakih, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Anjali Anand, Nyrraa M Banerji, Soundous Mufakir, Aishwarya Sharma, and Dino James. All the contestants recently flew to Cape Town, where the show will be filmed.

Sumbul, on the other hand, recently bought a luxurious apartment in Mumbai. In her inaugural vlog on her YouTube channel, Sumbul shared a sneak peek of her new spacious residence. She has named her Mumbai apartment Khan Manzil, after her family home in Katni, Madhya Pradesh. The actress is currently a participant in the reality show Entertainment Ki Raat-Housefull.