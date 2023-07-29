When Sarabhai vs Sarabhai's Satish Shah Almost Punched Fan At A Hospital

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai fame Satish Shah is a name that needs no introduction in the entertainment industry. With a career spanning over four decades, he has enthralled audiences with his versatile acting and impeccable comic timing. However, the actor recently opened up about an incident that left him deeply hurt and angry. In a candid interview with CNN-News18, the veteran actor shared a distressing incident that shed light on the insensitivity of some fans.

Satish Shah shared a personal and distressing incident that occurred during a crucial and emotionally challenging time in his life. Recounting the incident, he said, “They expect you to be funny even when one is in an environment where one has to be serious. It happens, but one has to live with it. My wife was seriously ill, she was almost dying on the operation table. And I was very tense because we’d been married only for three months. I was sitting outside, very worried, and a guy comes to me and says, ‘You look so glum, it doesn’t suit you. Why don’t you tell me a joke."

Satish Shah admitted that he felt the urge to respond with a ‘knockout punch.’ However, he managed to keep his composure and chose to walk away from the situation.

The actor further talked about an issue he observed with Indian viewers. He mentioned that when actors perform funny roles, people often just call them ‘comedians,’ without recognizing their other skills. He explained that sometimes the audience confuses an actor’s on-screen character with their real-life personality.