Where Is Balika Vadhu Actress Toral Rasputra?

Do you remember one of our favourite TV shows Balika Vadhu? The entire star cast and the storyline made home in our hearts. The star cast also had Toral Rasputra who has also appeared in reality shows like Big Boss 6, Box Cricket League 2 and daily soaps like Kesariya Balam Aavo Hamare Des, Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Uttaran, Rangrasiya and Beintehaa. But do you know where she is and what she has gone through these past years?

In real life, Toral went through difficult times. Her reputation as a devoted wife and daughter-in-law with marital issues was well-known. She was experiencing difficulties in her actual life as well, much like in her fictional one.

In 2012, Toral married Dhaval, a businessman, but just as everything was going smoothly, a compatibility problem emerged. The Times of India reported that Toral and Dhaval have divorced after five years of marriage.

According to sources, a person close to her said, “What started as basic differences snowballed into major issues. All attempts to resolve their differences failed and rather than staying together and dragging the marriage on, Toral and Dhaval decided to move on and file for divorce."

Later Toral herself confirmed this and said, “Yes, we are divorced, but it’s been amicable. Despite trying our best, our marriage didn’t work out. Things don’t always turn out the way we expect. All said and done, luckily, we all are happy and peaceful now. Dhaval and I will always remain good friends."

According to the reports, Toral and Dhaval concluded there was no sense in continuing their marriage after a few years. She started living with her parents in 2015 after moving out of their home. Over the following few years, the two made the decision to divorce, which was finalised a few months ago.

The actress’ comment regarding the changing TV viewership from the same interview made the news. She was quoted as saying, “As television shows are progressing, the audience is also evolving. Audiences have become smarter and watch exactly what they want to. It may be a supernatural, mythological or historical show, every genre has a defined audience."

