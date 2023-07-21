Who Is Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Ayesha Singh Dating? Actress Says 'I Would Like To Let...'

Ayesha Singh rose to prominence with her powerful portrayal of Sai on Star Plus’ popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Not only was the daily soap consistent in the TRP chart, but viewers also adored Ayesha’s performance on screen. Soon she became renowned in the Indian Television industry. As the show went on a time leap and the plotline changed, the actress bid farewell. There is a lot of curiosity about Ayesha’s personal life among fans, and they also want to know about her future career plans. Here are a few answers her admirers have been seeking.

In a recent interview with India Forums, Ayesha Singh went on to answer some of the most frequently asked questions by her loyal fans. The actress first addressed the buzz about her relationship status. Ayesha said, "That was a very direct question. Well, no, I am not dating anyone, and hence I would like to let this question pass." Further, on being inquired about more details on her dating life, she stated, "Why would I answer this, It will be a breach of privacy if I mention about it. "

Ever since Ayesha quit Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, her followers have been waiting to see her back on screen. Speaking about her future plans, the actress said, "I am still trying to figure out what should I take on next. There have been discussions on a few projects, however, I would rather take time and take up a good project rather than going for anything abruptly. So, I am taking all my time to finalise my next project."