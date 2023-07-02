Who Is Sreejita De's Husband Michael Blohm-Pape, a German Citizen She Met at a Restaurant?

Sreejita De, a popular television actress and former Bigg Boss contestant, has tied the knot with her German boyfriend Michael Blohm Pape. The photos from their church wedding have been going viral on social media. Even the actress also shared on her Instagram account

The actress is known for her performance in shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Nazar, Lal Ishq. Her fiance came to the limelight when he came to Bigg Boss’ house during family week. The couple grabbed a lot of attention from the fans. Well, as the wedding took place in Germany, let’s see who is Sreejita De’s Husband Michael Blohm-Pape?

He is s a German citizen and was born on October 6, 1990, in Hamberg, Germany. There is not much information regarding him. He works for a shipping company named Hapag-Lloyd AG as a business development manager, reportedly.

In one of the interviews, Srijita shared that she met Michael Blohm-Pape in 2019 at a restaurant. Srijita said she was the one who initiated the conversation, and later they exchanged numbers. After talking for a while, they started liking each other and started dating.

Sharing the first wedding photos, Sreejita wrote, “Today we celebrate the beginning of forever, hand in hand."