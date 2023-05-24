Who Was Anupamaa Fame Nitesh Pandey? A Look At His Journey

Anupamaa star Nitesh Pandey passed away on May 23 at the age of 51. The actor, who played Dheeraj Kumar aka Anuj’s best friend in Anupamaa, was shooting in Igatpuiri, Nashik when he suffered a heart attack. Reportedly, Nitesh Pandey’s brother-in-law Siddharth confirmed the tragic news sending the entire television industry into a complete state of shock. The late actor’s father has reportedly left for Igatpuri to collect his mortal remains, he told ETimes.

“We have gone absolutely numb, I have not been able to even talk to Arpita (Nitesh’s wife) after the tragedy," said Siddharth. “Nitesh was much younger than me. He was a very lively person and I don’t think he had a history of any heart ailment," he added.

Who was Nitesh Pandey?

It was back in 1995 when the actor began his acting career by playing the role of detective in a TV show titled Tejas. With over five years of theatre experience, Nitesh continued to essay versatile roles on the small and big screen as well. From Astitiva Ek Prem Kahani to Kuch To Log Kahenge, the late star was a part of multiple hit TV shows.

His notable performance was also seen in movies including Om Shanti Om, where he played Shah Rukh Khan’s assistant, or the doctor in Dabangg 2. His acting prowess received great acclamation for his work as Mani in Dibakar Banerjee’s Khosla Ka Ghosla. He was last seen in the 2022 release Badhaai Do. One of his latest professional projects entailed portraying the role of Dheeraj Kumar, in one of the top-rated TV shows Anupamma alongside Rupali Ganguly.

Nitesh was previously married to Ashwini Kalsekar but the pair separated in 2002. He later tied the knot with Arpita Pandey.

The death news of Nitesh Kumar comes at a time when the television industry was already reeling from the loss of actor Aditya Singh Rajput, who was reportedly found dead in the bathroom of his Mumbai house. The funeral rite of the star was attended by many well-known faces including Rajiv Adatia, and Rohit Verma among others.