Why Ramayan Fame Aslam Khan Went Into Obscurity After The Show Ended

Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan remains one of the most popular Indian shows to date after breaking all records of popularity when it first aired from January 25, 1987, to July 31, 1988. The cast of the show, including Arun Govil and Deepika Chikhalia, attained a massive fan following. Actor Aslam Khan also received adulation for portraying various roles in Ramayan with utmost perfection. He couldn’t rise to fame after the show and he decided to leave the industry in 2002. In an earlier interview with a portal, Aslam said that he was not getting much work in the industry. Due to this, he started his own business. As per reports, he is working in a marketing firm situated in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh.

Aslam’s name emerged again after Ramayan was broadcast during the Covdi-19 lockdown. Various memes and jokes were circulated about him on social media.

Aslam talked about his acting experience in Ramayan in an earlier interview with BBC News Hindi. He told the portal that he had portrayed the roles of Sant Tukaram and Sugreeva - the kings of Vanara’s informer. Aslam said that of all the roles, his main character was Samudra Devta. He also spilled the beans about how he bagged these roles in Ramayan. According to him, one of his close friends Vijay Gavesh had informed him about Ramayan auditions. Aslam described how the auditions were not an easy task. He said that Ramanand Sagar contemplated many aspects before allotting someone a character. He recalled that the late director asked him to play the role of Sant Tukaram after looking at him.

Aslam then went on to play other roles in Ramayan as well. In an interaction with the media, Ramanand Sagar’s son Prem Sagar revealed why Aslam was cast in different roles. According to Prem, they faced an economic crunch and that’s why some junior artists were repeated.

After Ramayan, Aslam portrayed key roles in famous shows like Alif Laila, Shri Krishna, Suryaputra Karn, Mashaal, and Hawayein.

