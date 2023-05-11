Worked For 148 Hours Straight On Pavitra Rishta For Wedding Sequence: Ankita Lokhande

In a recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, host Kapil Sharma welcomed television queens Urvashi Dholakia, Divyanka Tripathi, Ankita Lokhande and Anita Hassanandani. Kapil praised Anita for her performance in Naagin and went on to jokingly say that since she played the role, people have gotten more snake-friendly.

Further Archana Puran Singh told Kapil that she was so happy that 4 TV divas have arrived on the show. “Now I dare you, Kapil, to flirt with even one of them," she said. “If you try, you’ll get a ‘mooh tod jawaab’ from them," she further said.

Kapil went on to remind the audience that they all used to act in front of Archana Puran Singh in a comedy show and had a lot of fun together. Divyanka said, “Even if we cracked some lame or bad jokes Archana Ma’am would still laugh over it and give us some marks."

After having a long chit-chat session, Ankita further revealed that she still has the sarees from her show Pavitra Rishta and said, “I still have the show’s outfits and I often give those sarees to my fans as a gift."

Kapil also appreciated the TV stars for putting in such long hours for their shows. To that Ankita added, that she has worked for 148 hours straight on the Pavitra Rishta set for the wedding sequence. She revealed, “I was wearing a Navari at the time for my wedding and I was shooting for 148 hours in it continuously. We used to sleep on set, but those were the days, and now I have so many memories. It was the happiest experience of my life, and I learned so much from Pavitra Rishta."

Later she also revealed, “When I first started presenting the show, the Ganpati celebration was in full swing, and I wanted to visit the Siddhivinayak temple for darshan. People noticed me and claimed they would assist me get darshan right away, but they only wanted one photo. And that’s when I realised I’d become famous."

After all that fun and gossip, Kapil began his popular segment called “Post Ka Postmortem" in which he showed all four actresses’ Instagram photos and read through many amusing comments.