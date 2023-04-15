Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Pranali Rathod Reveals She Struggled For a Year To Bag Her First Project

Pranali Rathod or better known as Akshara of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has made a special place in the hearts of her fans. Her on-screen chemistry with Harshad Chopra has won millions of hearts. But do you know the actress had to struggle a lot before she could grab the lead role in the popular and longest-running family drama? In a recent interview, Pranali opened up about the same as she also talked at length about the rejections she faced.

Pranali recalled how she struggled for one year to bag her first project and told ETimes, “Before entering this industry for the first year, I only gave auditions because I knew where the auditions would happen. But I could not travel alone for the auditions as I was young, I would go with my mother. I would travel from one location to another in the sun. I did all that for one entire year. I struggled for one year to bag my first project."

Pranali Rathod, who was also part of shows like Barrister Babu and Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye, further revealed that she reached a low point and began to doubt her abilities. The young actress recalled how she used to feel demotivated after getting rejected from an audition but it was her family who stood by her and supported her. “My family taught me one thing to not give up because of rejections, they told me instead to learn from them. You should work on yourself and take those rejections positively if you want to be an actress. Thanks to my mother, father, and my family, I could reach so far in life," she added.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa will have a major crossover episode soon. Recently, Rupali Ganguly also shared pictures on her social media handle in which she was seen posing alongside Harshad and Pranali. The photo further increased the speculation. However, there is no official confirmation about the crossover episode so far.

