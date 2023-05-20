Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Pranali Rathod Rejected Khatron Ke Khiladi Offer? Here's The Truth

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Pranali Rathod doesn’t seem interested in participating in reality TV shows. The actress, who essays the role of the main protagonist Akshara, quickly became a household name owing to the daily soap’s gripping plotline. Now, during a recent media interaction, when asked if she would ever sign up as a contestant in leading reality TV shows including Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss, Pranali Rathod appeared quite clear about her future schedule. It seems the television diva doesn’t have much spare time to venture on different projects owing to her hectic shooting routine.

While responding to the question, Pranali Rathod revealed she has already received reality show offers but she ended up rejecting them all. “Currently, I am doing Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and I am busy with it. I don’t have time for a reality show and hence, I have rejected the offers," said Pranali. If the report is anything to go by, it seems there’s quite sometime before her fans might be able to watch her participate in a reality TV show.

Pranali Rathod’s fame has catapulted to new heights owing to her captivating onscreen chemistry with Dr. Abhimanyu, played by Harshad Chopra. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has now become one of the longest-running daily soaps on Indian television, initially, the story began with Hina Khan’s Akshara, followed by Shivangi Joshi who took up the lead role after several leaps. Now, it is Pranali Rathod who has taken the baton to continue the story.

The new major twist focuses on Akshara’s love triangle story with ex-husband Dr. Abhimanyu and Abhinav Sharma (Played by Jay Soni). The trio is currently involved in a heated discussion over the custody of Akshara and Abhimanyu’s baby boy, whose existence was completely hidden from the latter.

After the death of Abhimanyu’s brother, Akshara was shunned by her in-laws when she was on the cusp of embracing motherhood. Unbeknownst to Abhimanyu, she gives birth to their child and remarries with Abhinav. But after her child suffers a major health crisis, his real identity and paternal connections come to the fore leading to a new complication between Akshara and Abhimanyu’s dynamic. The exes are quite on the verge to slap each other with a legal suit. What happens next will surely be a turbulent ride to brave for Akshara’s new family.