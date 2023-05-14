Zaid Darbar Shares First Pic Of Baby, Showers Gauahar Khan With Love On Her 1st Mother’s Day

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar recently embraced parenthood and welcomed their first child baby boy. The couple has been enjoying this phase a lot. They were spotted also with their child for the first time on Saturday. And now Zaid has shared the first picture of a little munchkin along with an adorable message for his wife on Mother’s Day.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Zaid writes, “My biggest blessing #allahummabaariklahu. I am so grateful to the almighty, for making this possible, I’m so indebted to my beautiful and strong wife for giving me this gift of being a DAD to our lil angel . Thank you to everyone who sent their love and wishes via all mediums , we really appreciate every prayer made . Much love to one and all , please continue to bless us as a family." The picture shows Zaid holding his son’s finger. The face is not visible. As soon as he shared the post, fans wished the couple along with many other celebrities.

Take a look at the post here:

Announcing the birth of their baby boy, Gauahar and Zaid penned, “It’s a boy. As Salaam U Alaikum beautiful world, says our bundle of joy. Arrived 10th of May 2023 to make us realise what happiness truly means. Our blessed boy thanks everyone for their love and prayers. Grateful and giggling new parents Zaid and Gauahar (sic)."

On Saturday, Gauahar and Zaid were spotted leaving Lilavati Hospital with their baby boy. The new parents were all smiles as they posed together with their first child. Their pictures went viral on social media in no time. Zaid was seen wearing a black sweatshirt and yellow joggers along with a pair of sneakers and sunglasses, Gauahar carried the baby in her arms. The new mother was undoubtedly glowing in a white t-shirt and green lowers. The two posed together and thanked the paparazzi before heading to their car.