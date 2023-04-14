Actor Posani Krishna Murali Tests COVID-19 Positive, Hospitalised In Hyderabad

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases lately, veteran Telugu actor-writer Posani Krishna Murali has tested positive for the coronavirus and his family has admitted him to the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad. As per media reports, Posani was shooting in Pune and returned to Hyderabad on Thursday. Upon feeling unwell, he took the RT-PCR test and was diagnosed with COVID-19.

It is the third time that the Aha Naa-Pellanta actor has contracted the virus. More health update is awaited.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the state has been steadily increasing. As of Thursday, Telangana recorded 45 new COVID-19 cases and 18 new cases were registered in Hyderabad alone. The Telangana Medical and Health Department has advised people to be alerted.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India recorded 11,109 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday which is the highest since August 21, 2022. The death toll climbed to 5,31,064 with 29 more deaths.

Meanwhile, in February, Murali was appointed as the chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Film Development Corporation (APFDC) by the state’s Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He assumed office on February 4 in the NT Rama Rao Administrative Block in Vijayawada.

Posani Krishna Murali was last seen in R Chandru’s directorial Kabzaa which was released in the cinemas on March 17. The gangster film is set in the backdrop of the periods of 1940s and the 1980s. The film narrated the tale of a freedom fighter’s son, who gets trapped in a mafia world due to unavoidable circumstances. Upendra and Kichha Sudeep along with Shriya Saran also featured in the film. The film was released in five languages, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam.

