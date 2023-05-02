Actress Ashu Reddy Looks Stunning In This Bodycon Dress, See Her Florida Pics

Telugu actress Ashu Reddy never misses a chance to make heads turn with her sizzling attire. Be it her desi avatars or Western looks, the diva has become a fashion inspiration for everyone. Ashu is “feeling tropical" in Miami, Florida, and her recent uploads on Instagram is a proof of the same.

The actress flaunted her goal-worthy body in a tropical printed bodycon dress with a one-sided cross-neck shoulder. Keeping it subtle yet smokey, Ashu added a little black smokiness to the eyes and went with a dark chocolate lip shade. Isn’t she looking divine? Absolutely, yes. While posting the pictures, she wrote, “Feeling so tropical in Miami."

Before this, she posted another bunch of pictures and made us all go gaga over her in her red tube dress. The caption read, “Kinda Have Feelings, Kinda Heartless." Users on social media flooded her with love and admiration. Her fans were left in awe of her beauty after she posted the pictures.

Aside from that, the actress recently shared a selfie from her weekend. She looked stunning in the shot, dressed in a red full-sleeve top and denim shorts. She completed her ensemble with a pair of black boots. Ashu captioned the photo, “Sundaying my way!"

The post quickly went viral and the comments section was flooded with compliments. One of the users said, “Queen of the million hearts and crush of the million people," and another said, “Beautiful."

Ashu Reddy is a well-known social media influencer and a popular television host. She also appeared on Bigg Boss Telugu and earned a particular place in people’s hearts throughout her time in the house. She has already announced her upcoming film A Masterpiece, in which she would play a character called Aadhya. Suku Purvaj is directing this film. According to reports, this film will be a science fiction thriller and the male lead will be played by Arvind Krishna.

