Actress Ashu Reddy Looks Stunning In This Pink Bodycon Tube Dress, See Pics

Ashu Reddy is one of the leading actresses and social media influencers in the Telugu film industry. From her acting prowess to her fashion choices, she is always on point. The diva recently shared a couple of pictures and they soon started trending. In the photos, the actress is donning a pink tube dress with knotted detailing.

Ashu opted for minimal makeup and kept her wavy traces open and rounded off her look with a pair of white heels. She can be seen striking some exceptional poses for the camera. Sharing the pictures, Ashu wrote, “I get a different vibe; you get a different me" in the caption. Check out the pictures:

Fans have showered compliments and love on the actress in the comments section. One user wrote, “Stunning," and another commented, “So Cute." One user also commented, “So beautiful." Some social media users dropped red heart emoticons.

Four days back, Ashu Reddy posted another set of pictures from Florida in a tropically printed bodycon dress with a one-sided cross-neck shoulder and looked like a fashion diva. The actress opted for subtle makeup with a little black smokiness to the eyes and went with a dark chocolate lip shade. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Feeling so tropical in Miami."

Seeing the post, fans and celebs all showered compliments on the actress in the comment box.

Ashu Reddy is known for her work in films like Chal Mohan Ranga and PK. The actress made a name for herself when she starred alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu as a background dancer in the Pushpa movie’s song “Oo Antava" in 2021.

Ashu started her career with lip-syncing videos on Dubsmash, Josh and Instagram. The clips went viral and she became a household name. Other than this, she also appeared in the reality show Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3. According to reports, Ashu will next be seen in the upcoming film A Masterpiece.

