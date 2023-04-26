Actress Divi Vadthya Dresses Up As A Mermaid In Her Latest Clicks; See Photos

Bigg Boss Telugu fame Divi Vadthya is one of the actresses who surely knows how to steal hearts with her style sense. Recently, she shared a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot. In the photos, she can be seen dressed as a mermaid. Her fans could not stop admiring her. Divi added pink-tinted cheeks, glittery eye makeup, contoured cheeks, and a stroke of blue eyeliner to amp up her look. She accessorised her outfit with an elegant neck piece and a pair of bangles. She rounded off her look with a crown. Her pictures are now making a huge buzz on social media.

The caption of the post reads, “A treat for my birthday. The Mermaid, Sagara Kanya". Divi celebrated her birthday last month. The photos were taken probably during that time. Fans have filled in the comment section with praises. One social media user wrote, “My dream came true. I always wanted to see you as a mermaid". Another user commented, “Beautiful". “Marvellous", added another. Some users have even showered her with heart and fire emojis.

Be it donning a Western ensemble or a traditional outfit, she always manages to make the audience spellbound with her stellar looks. A few days back, Divi dropped a few pictures in a black backless criss-cross western outfit. Her glamorous personality and sartorial statement took the internet by storm.

Her traditional look is something which one cannot get bored of too. She often intrigues the internet with her authentic fashion sense. Not so long ago, Divi shared a few pictures in a blue saree, making her fans go gaga. She wore the outfit for the opening ceremony of Barkaas Hyderadabd.

Divi Vadthya has been a part of successful films including Ginna, Maharshi, and Godfather. She has also acted in popular Television serials like Cab Stories, Maa Neella Tank, and ATM. She was last seen in the film The Accident. Now, she is all set to feature in the upcoming film Rudrangi, directed by Ajay Samrat, and Simbaa- The Forest Man, directed by Murali Manohar Reddy.

