Actress Mehreen Pirzada Looks Stunning In Black Crop Top, See Pics

Mehreen Pirzada, who predominantly works in Telugu films, often creates a stir on social media with her stupendous acting prowess and splendid photoshoots. Recently, she dropped a few pictures and enthralled the audience once again. In the pictures, the actress can be seen wearing a black crop top which she paired up with her denim jeans. Needless to say, she looked fabulous and shelled out some major fashion goals. Check out the pictures here:

The Manchi Rojulochaie actress opted for dewy and rosy makeup, adding the perfect glow and shimmer to her eyeshadow, blushed cheeks and a shade of pink lipstick. Mehreen completed her look with a stroke of eyeliner, curvy and brushed hair, and a million-dollar smile. Mehreen set the temperature soaring as she posed for the camera in her casual yet stylish ensemble. Her photos have now taken the internet by storm. Seeing the photos, fans have praised the actress for her stunning looks and charming persona.

A couple of days ago, she dazzled fans in a printed stylish jumpsuit. Mehreen added a touch of glamour with her red sling which perfectly went with her attire. The actress kept it minimal with a pair of earrings and a ring.

Mehreen entered the film industry in her early 20s with the Telugu film Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha in 2016. In the film, she essayed the role of Mahalakshmi. Later, she went on to make her Bollywood debut with the 2017 film Phillauri, co-starring Anushka Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh and Suraj Sharma.

Mehreen Pirzada is best known for films including Kavacham and Chanakya. The actress has also been a part of films such as Jawaan, Pantham, Nota, F2: Fun and Frustration, Pattas, Raja the Great and many more. She is all set to star in the upcoming film including Nee Sigoovaregu. Helmed by Ram Dhulipuddi, it also stars Shivarajkumar and Sampath Raj.

