Actress Pragya Jaiswal's Traditional Look Takes Internet By Storm

Actress Pragya Jaiswal has set the temperatures soaring with her latest photoshoot. She has once again mesmerised the audience with her sartorial choices. Recently, she shared a few pictures of her traditional look, which impressed her fans. In the pictures, Pragya is seen wearing a black transparent saree that made netizens’ hearts flutter. She opted for a saree with intricate detailing on the border and pallu.

Pragya paired up her saree with a sleeveless blouse. She wore perfectly drawn eyebrows, pink-tinted cheeks, a contoured nose, smokey eye makeup, a stroke of eyeliner, and a shade of pink lipstick. Pragya rounded off her look with an exquisite pair of earrings and a bracelet and we cannot stop gushing over her looks.

She captioned her post, “Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating". The pictures are now trending on the internet.

Social media users have commented on the pictures. One user wrote, “Gorgeous girl in saree". Another user commented, “Black makes you look beautiful". A third user added, “All-time gorgeous". One user also wrote, “Why are you so cute?" Some fans have even filled in the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

This is not the first time, she often shares pictures and videos that trend on the internet. Some time ago, Pragya dropped a slew of pictures, in which she can be seen wearing a white strap dress. Be it traditional attire or a Western ensemble, she slayed in both.

Pragya Jaiswal began her acting journey with the 2014 film Virattu. She rose to stardom with the 2015 periodic drama Kanche. Besides this, she is acclaimed for films including Akhanda, Jaya Janaki Nayaka, and Nakshatram. Some of her other notable films include Achari America Yathram, Gunturodu, Om Namo Venkatesaya, and Titoo MBA.

Pragya was last seen in the film Son of India. Written and directed by Diamond Ratnababu, the film was produced by Vishnu Manchu under the banner of Sree Lakshmi Prasanna Pictures and 24 Frames Factory.

