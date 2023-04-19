Actress Rashmika Mandanna Looks Regal In This White Pant-Suit, See Pics

Pan-India actress Rashmika Mandanna often makes her fans go crazy over her stunning looks. The actress time and again shares pictures and videos which grab the eyeballs and become trending after a couple of hours. Recently, she dropped a slew of pictures and looked like royalty. In the photos, the actress can be seen donning a white pant-shirt and looking gorgeous.

Rashmika went with a minimal makeup look. She opted for pink-tinted cheeks, nude lip shade, dazzling highlighter and drawn eyebrows, and rounded off her look with a tied-up hairstyle. Check out the photos here

Sharing the pictures the actress captioned, “Harpers Bazaar."

Several social media users have commented on her pictures. One user wrote, “National crush." Another user added, “Gorgeous lady." A third user commented, “One of the most beautiful girls," and a fourth one wrote, “Generous." Some fans even filled in the comments section with hearty eyes and fire emojis.

This is not the first time, the actress is often seen making headlines with her quirky fashion style. Some time back, the actress looked ravishing in a designer black outfit. For the makeup, the actress wore perfectly drawn eyebrows, mascara-laden eyelashes, a stroke of eyeliner, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick. She tied up her hair in a ponytail.

Be it donning traditional attire or Western wear, the actress knows how to look breathtaking every time she dresses.

Rashmika Mandanna is best known for films like Sita Ramam, Geetha Govindam, Pushpa: The Rise- Part 1 and Dear Comrade. Some of her other notable movies include Goodbye, Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu, Sultan, Bheeshma and Yajamana. The actress has a few projects in the pipeline including Rainbow, Pushpa: The Rule- Part 2, Suzhal, and VNRTrio. She also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Rashmika was last seen in Varisu also starring Thalapathy Vijay.

