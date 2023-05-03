Actress Vishnu Priya Bhimeneni Willing To Work With This Actor Without Any Fee

Actress-anchor Vishnu Priya Bhimeneni of the game show Pove Pora fame is in the news currently for her opinions about Akhil Akkineni. In an interview with a media portal, the actress was asked about an actor with whom she was ready to work without charging a fee. The actress took the name of Akhil. Priya told the portal that she is ready to perform with the actor even in an item song. She was also asked why she is such a staunch fan of Akhil and Priya replied that she has been his fan since her previous birth and continues to remain the same now as well.

This is not the first time the news of Priya’s love for Akhil has surfaced on social media. Similar news went viral in 2020. Host Sreemukhi, Priya’s friend, talked about it in an interview with a portal. Sreemukhi said that Priya is a big-time fan of Akhil and wishes to marry him if she gets the opportunity. She further said that Priya will even request God to make her wish of marrying Akhil come true. Priya has also got Akhil’s name tattooed on her wrist, the host stated.

Advertisement

Priya also talked about her wish to get married to Akhil in an interview with TV9 Telugu Digital. The actress was then asked why Akhil was perfect for her? Priya remarked that she doesn’t have any specific reason but if he becomes her husband it will be great. The diva was also asked how she perceives love. According to Priya, “When two people come together and they are so much in love, I think it’s a celebration."

Vishnu Priya Bhimeneni has a massive fan following of more than 4 lakh subscribers on Youtube. She last shared the promo of the song Gangulu sung by Swaraag Keerthan. Bheems Ceciroleo has scored music for the lyrics penned by Tharun Saidul. Priya has performed on this song alongside actor Maanas.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here