Adipurush Trailer Gets Over 51 Million Views In 24 Hours; 7 Powerful Moments

The trailer of Adipurush was released on Tuesday and has become a big hit among the audience. The 3-minute 19-second trailer has garnered more than 51 million views in less than 24 hours. The audience was particularly delighted by the fact that the VFX team of this film worked harder to present the special effects in a better way. Let’s take a look at the 7 glimpses which are the highlight of this trailer.

Raghav (Prabhas) introduction glimpse- A glimpse of Prabhas’s introduction scene is one of the best moments in the trailer of Adipurush. He is playing the role of Raghav in this film. In the introduction scene, Prabhas can be seen holding a bow and an arrow.

Lankesh’s (Saif Ali Khan’s) introduction scene- Saif’s entry is also one of the loved glimpses from Adipurush’s trailer. Saif, who plays the role of antagonist Lankesh, requests Janaki (Kriti Sanon) to give him alms. Janaki crosses the Laxman Rekha to do the same and this forms the turning point of the film.

Dialogues- Dialogues, penned by Manoj Muntashir, are also another powerful aspect of Adipurush’s trailer. For example: Raghav says “Janaki is my life. But my righteousness is more precious than my life."

A glimpse of Raghav and Shabari- In this scene, Raghav eats the berries already tasted by Shabari. She was a member of the Bhil tribe. Shabari advises him to not sit at her feet. Hearing this, Lord Rama (Raghav’s other name) says, “Our deeds define our character, not our birth."

Lord Hanuman carrying Sanjeevani Buti- One of the most pivotal scenes in Adipurush, Lord Hanuman carrying Sanjeevani Buti, is also shown in the trailer. Actor Devdatta Nage has enacted the role of Lord Hanuman in the film.

Janaki (Kriti Sanon’s) dialogue- Janaki tells Lord Hanuman that Raghav had broken the Shivdhanush to marry her. Now he has to break Raavan’s arrogance.

Ravan Vadh scene- Another enthralling moment from the trailer, the Ravan Vadh scene, shows Lord Rama fighting the battle with Lankesh. He is standing on Lord Hanuman’s back in this scene.

Adipurush is all set to hit the cinemas on June 16.

